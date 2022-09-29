AFC South Roundup: Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Score this Week: Won 38-10 @Chargers

It looks like the Jags might actually be the best team in the AFC South right now, as they have been playing excellent football under new head coach Doug Pederson. Trevor Lawrence put up another impeccable performance, throwing 3 touchdowns and no picks, while their running back duo of James Robinson and Travis Etienne posted over 150 combined yards. The defense stifled Justin Herbert, forcing two turnovers and holding the young quarterback to just 6.5 YPA.

Injury Report

The Jaguars have been incredibly lucky with injuries this season, and it also speaks well of their strength and conditioning. So far, the only starter with some issues is cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was limited at practice on Wednesday with hip issues.

Looking Ahead: @Eagles

I expected the Jaguars to come crashing down to earth against the Chargers, but they managed to win, and they did so emphatically. This team is definitely not as bad as many expected them to be, and they will have another chance to prove that they are for real as Doug Pederson returns to Philly.

Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Score this Week: Won 20-17 vs. Chiefs

Speaking of surprising wins, the Colts upset the Chiefs thanks to a stout defensive performance and sound special teams play. Once the offense manages to solve their issues, which I believe they will, this is a dangerous team.

Injury Report

Center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant.

Looking Ahead: vs. Titans

Important divisional matchup for the Colts at Lucas Oil. It will be interesting to watch the Colts' vaunted run defense against Derrick Henry and seeing if the offense can finally find some sort of consistency.

Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Score this Week: Won 24-22 vs. Raiders

The Titans desperately needed a win against the Raiders to avoid a much dreaded 0-3 start. Derrick Henry scored, Ryan Tannehill looked serviceable, and the defense did just enough to stop the 0-3 Raiders (suck it, Snake McDaniels).

Injury Report

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was placed on IR with a knee injury. Wide receiver Treylon Burks, safety Amani Hooker, tight end Austin Hooper, and cornerback Kristian Fulton are all questionable.

Looking Ahead: @Colts

Divisional matchup with plenty at stake for the Titans here, as their firm grasp on the division is getting loose, and they will want to take advantage of a trip to Indy to reassert their dominance in the AFC South.

Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Score this Week: Lost 20-23 @Bears

Again, the Texans are showing they have some talented players on their roster, and I really like their coaching, but they just clearly do not have enough talent to win games. Quarterback Davis Mills is okay, but he is not a quarterback that can lead a team. Their receiving core has no starting-caliber players other than Brandin Cooks, and their defense is just not deep enough. Still plenty to improve for the Texans, but they seem to be on the right path.

Injury Report

Linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Blake Cashman, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and running back Dameon Pierce are all questionable against the Chargers.

Looking Ahead: vs. Chargers

The Chargers are dealing with a ton of injuries, but they still have way too much talent to lose against the Texans (perhaps they tie, who knows?). With Los Angeles probably hurt after a loss to the Jaguars, I expect Herbert and co. to take their frustrations out on the poor Texans.