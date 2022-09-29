Bengals vs Dolphins Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Exciting matchup with two top dogs in the AFC as the Miami Dolphins (+ 3.5) are visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (- 3.5).

Two of the most promising young quarterbacks are going against each other. Tua Tagovaloia has been having one hell of a start to the year, thanks in big part to the top weapons he has at receiver (who would have thought that investing at receiver is important?). The Bengals have struggled a bit and not looked at all like the AFC contenders, but they have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and should get back on track sooner rather than later. This promises to be a high scoring affair, as DraftKings has the OU at 48.5 for this one.

The Dolphins are fresh off a big win against the Buffalo Bills, and while the short week did not do them any favours with the injuries they are nursing, as Tua, Waddle, Xavien Howard, and Terrod Armstead are all questionable.

The Bengals are coming off a much needed win against the New York Jets, as Burrow finally managed to recapture some of his magic. Worth pointing out that Joe Mixon’s struggles continued, as he got just 24 yards on 12 carries. Despite his slow start to the year, Mixon is the favourite touchdown scorer at - 135. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook,

Here are the staff picks via Tallysight for the matchup tonight.