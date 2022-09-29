Colts Injury Report: S Blackmon and DT Buckner Continue To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Safety Julian Blackmon missed practice again today with an ankle injury. Blackmon injured his ankle against the Chiefs on Sunday and has now missed both practices this week. Unless Blackmon can manage to practice tomorrow then he looks very unlikely to be available to Sunday. If Blackmon can’t play then expect to see rookie Rodney Thomas II to slide into the starting line up at free safety in Blackmon’s place.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner continued to miss practice today with an elbow injury. Buckner was however seen at practice today working off to the side with the trainers but he was sporting a big brace on his elbow. With Buckner being spotted at practice it gives him a chance to be available for Sunday but tomorrow will be a very telling day as to whether he can go or not. If Buckner can’t play then expect a rotation of Tyquan Lewis and Byron Cowart to replace him in the starting line up.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee), running back Jonathan Taylor (toe), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) all returned to practice today in a full capacity after missing practice yesterday. The Colts being able to get four starters back to full practice is great news and bodes well for all of them being able to go on Sunday for such a crucial game.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann continued to be limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Raimann injured his ankle nearly two weeks ago and has been limited in practice or unable to practice since. He missed the Chiefs game due to the ankle injury and it would appear he will likely be questionable at best for Sunday.

Shaquille Leoanrd was a full participant at practice today. Leonard continues to work his way back from off-season back surgery, his status for Sunday will be known after tomorrow’s Friday press conference.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was limited at practice today with a neck injury. Odenigbo has been part of the defensive end rotation this season after winning a 53 man roster spot during training camp. The Colts do not boast great depth at the defensive end position so being potentially down Odenigbo with Yannick Ngakoue not being full healthy is not a great position to be in heading into a AFC South rival game on Sunday.