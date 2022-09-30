Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 4

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 84

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 98

Nyheim Hines — 81

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 88

Alec Pierce — 71 (+2)

Ashton Dulin — 70

Parris Campbell — 69 (-1)

Michael Strachan — 69

Dezmon Patmon — 66

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 81

Jelani Woods — 71 (+2)

Kylen Granson — 69 (+1)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 82 (-1)

Ryan Kelly — 79

Matt Pryor — 68

Bernhard Raimann — 68

Danny Pinter — 66 (-2)

Dennis Kelly — 66

Will Fries — 63

Wesley French — 62

Luke Tenuta - 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96 (-1)

Grover Stewart — 92

Yannick Ngakoue — 82

Kwity Paye — 81

Tyquan Lewis — 74 (-1)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 72 (+1)

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67 (+1)

Linebackers

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97

Bobby Okereke — 82 (+1)

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 72

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 91 (+2)

Kenny Moore III — 85 (-1)

Julian Blackmon — 77

Isaiah Rodgers — 76

Nick Cross — 73

Rodney McCleod — 73 (+2)

Brandon Facyson — 71

Rodney Thomas II — 68 (+1)

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87

Matt Haack — 81

Chase McLaughlin — 75 (+2)

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Stephon Gilmore

Even if you take away the game-winning interception, Gilmore has had a fantastic start to the season and had a great game against Patrick Mahomes. His passing rating allowed in coverage figure of 78.4 this season is strong and if you take away one pass that turned into a big game (that he played pretty well), he played flawlessly against the Chiefs. His role will continue to be important as he’s a key component of Gus Bradley’s defense.

Biggest Dropper

Danny Pinter

Pinter has not done a good job to start the season and had a very rough outing against the Chiefs, where he allowed 4 sacks including a sack. He also got barrelled over on a bull rush from one of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen. He is clearly the weak link on the line with Matt Pryor and backup options should be explored as Pinter is going to continue to hurt the Colts as the season goes on.