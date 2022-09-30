Colts Injury Report: S Blackmon Is OUT While DT Buckner, OT Raimann And LB Leonard Are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Safety Julian Blackmon has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Titans. With Blackmon unable to shack off his ankle injury this week which he sustained against the Chiefs, expect rookie safety Rodney Thomas II to take over in the starting line up. There could be an increase in snaps for rookie Nick Cross with Blackmon out too.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game due to an elbow injury. Buyckner has been unable to practice all week due to the elbow injury but has been at practice wearing a brace on his elbow. If Buckner is unable to play on Sunday then expect a rotation of Tyquan Lewis and Byron Cowart to replace him in the starting line up.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury. Raimann has been plagued with an ankle injury for two weeks and the injury caused him to miss last weeks game against the Chiefs. If Raimann is unable to play on Sunday then expect Dennis Kelly to be the primary back up at left tackle and the teams main swing tackle.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game. Leonard has been a full participant for the last three weeks but this is the first time the Colts haven’t ruled him out for a game. With Leonard being QUESTIONABLE it gives him a real shot to play Sunday although it may be on a pitch count if he is able to go. If Leonard can’t play then expect Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed will continue to rotate in place of him in the starting line up.