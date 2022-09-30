Colts Links: Shaquille Leonard, Colts near a decision on week 4 status vs Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — Jelani Woods has an easy smile, an affable personality, the wide-eyed elation of a rookie finally realizing his dream. But he is not living a charmed life. This was always the destination.

A scary scene played out during the second quarter of a Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked, and stayed down on the ground. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. You can watch the play here (viewer discretion is advised). The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa has a concussion and flew back to Miami with the team.

INDIANAPOLIS - Patrick Mahomes smells blood in the water, and he’s wearing No. 25.

The greatest quarterback in the world is taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, for one final drive of a tight half against the Colts. He’s been in this spot so many times, perhaps most memorably in January, when his team was down a field goal to the Bills in the playoffs with 13 seconds left and he found a way to tie the score.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor appears on the injury report so rarely his missing practice Wednesday set off alarms throughout the Indianapolis Colts’ fan base.

But the reigning NFL rushing champion quickly calmed the nerves. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and said the toe injury that cropped up after Sunday’s 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs is not a significant concern.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday went in-depth on the process he’s been working through to get back on the field over the last few weeks.

The Indianapolis Colts have the best run defense in the NFL. How much will this unit be tested by Derrick Henry and the Titans?

Both the Titans and Colts got their first wins of the season last week and removed themselves from the short list of teams who were winless heading into last week. The Colts are favored to win the Week 4 matchup in Indianapolis.

There wasn’t an impassioned speech on the sideline from an older teammate or words of wisdom whispered by a coach. When starting strong safety Julian Blackmon went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Colts’Week 3 home opener against the Chiefs, rookie Rodney Thomas II was just told to grab his helmet. He hadn’t played a single defensive snap through the first two games of his career, but he was suddenly thrust into the spotlight at Lucas Oil Stadium.

#Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. shared this TikTok video of him making two picks in practice yesterday.



DB coach Ron Milus: “Phenomenal. … I’m like, ‘How do you do that?’ That’s nothing that us as coaches can teach. That’s just him. He’s got the ability to make the unusual play.” pic.twitter.com/m6mY7D3hx6 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 29, 2022

AFC South battle at home. pic.twitter.com/Dm7ML8GlQr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 29, 2022