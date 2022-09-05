The Coltist #33 AKA the Melvin Bullitt Episode

Hey everyone! The regular season is here and the Colts look promising after a relatively quiet offseason despite reloading at quarterback, upgrading the pass rush and secondary then having an athletic draft class add to an already good young team. Remember, this team finished 9-8 last year and could’ve/should’ve won their last 2 at least. Normally, you’d only expect them to improve by 3-4 games year-to-year. Starting off in a friendly road environment (they don’t call NRG Stadium “the House that TY Built” for nothing) and starting the game fast will help the Colts get this season kicked off right! Bear in mind, the Texans are thin at WR, TE and CB which makes it difficult to keep up scoring. Colts -8 could very well roll here.