Colts Work Out Four Players—Including Three Running Backs

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out running backs Mataeo Durant, Nate McCrary, and Scottie Phillips, as well as cornerback Darren Evans on Monday:

The Colts currently have three running backs on their active 53-man roster: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Deon Jackson, as well as one running back on their practice squad: D’vonte Price.

Whether this is simply the Colts doing a little extra homework at the position, it does appear that they had a particular interest at running back this week (but so far, no reported injuries). It’s possible Indianapolis is looking for another practice squad stash at the position.