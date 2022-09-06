Colts News: Colts must end opening day drought

Indianapolis Colts Shaq Leonard update, opening day of NFL

When the Indianapolis Colts open the season Sunday afternoon at Houston, they’ll lug one of the longest opening-day streaks of futility in NFL history with them into NRG Stadium.

Week 1 slump lingers as Colts prepare to visit Houston | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts haven't won in Week 1 since 2013, a slump they hope to end Sunday in Houston.

Colts will see how Shaquille Leonard practices before opener decision

'Let’s get out there and practice, and keep making progress,' Frank Reich said. 'Don’t force anything, but let’s keep making progress.'

Colts Notebook: Leonard's status remains fluid | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Shaquille Leonard is expected to practice throughout the week in preparation for the season opener Sunday at Houston. But the All-Pro's status for Week 1 has yet to be determined.

How Will The Colts Rookies Perform In Year One? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

How Will The Colts Rookies Perform In Year One?

Practice Notebook: Colts Don't Have To Change Sense Of Urgency As Texans Week Begins

The Colts have operated with a heightened sense of urgency since the start of training camp, which head coach Frank Reich and a number of players believe sets the team up well for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

Film Room Details How Indianapolis Colts' Offense Attacked Houston Texans' Defense in 2021 - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts' offense had quite a bit of success against the Houston Texans a year ago. Today, I dive into how Indy was able to attack the Texans' defense in 2021.

Matt Ryan-Colts marriage rooted in common goal — winning: ‘He is that dude’ - The Athletic

Indy's new QB did his homework on the Colts and it appears player and team are very much on the same page.

Colts: How Yale rookie Rodney Thomas caught veterans' eyes, made roster

Colts players are wondering how a rookie like Rodney Thomas got so good at tackling. The answer goes back to his time at Yale, on and off the field.

