Colts Sign Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed veteran running back Phillip Lindsay to the team’s practice squad.

The 28 year old former 2x 1,000+ yard rusher and Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos was primarily the Colts third running back throughout this offseason’s recent training camp and preseason—but was a somewhat surprising final 53-man roster cut.

For the most part, Lindsay ran pretty well for the Colts and has always been highly regarded for his decisiveness as a runner and exceptional ball security.

That being said, the Colts clearly valued the ability to play special teams from their third running back spot which gave the clear edge to the younger Deon Jackson—who Indianapolis elected to keep instead.

However, it appears that the Colts still do value Lindsay and want to keep him within the organization—especially should an injury arise to either Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines.

Lindsay will likely bide his time on the Colts’ taxi-man squad until a potential elevation with Indianapolis or another running back needy NFL team emerges for his immediate services.