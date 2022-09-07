Colts Name 7 Team Captains for 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts announced 7 team captains for the 2022 campaign, and they are as follows: Quenton Nelson, Zaire Franklin, DeForest Buckner, Matt Ryan, Shaquille Leonard, Jonathan Taylor, and Kenny Moore II:

Introducing your 2022 Captains. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/R3pjWNpeha — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 7, 2022

No real surprises here. Six of the seven players happen to be among the Colts best players (as well as league wide, and yes, I’ll lump Matt Ryan into this category being a former NFL MVP), while Zaire Franklin is a returning captain from defense/special teams and has been regarded as one of the leaders in Indianapolis’ locker room for quite a while now.

From this past season, Ryan essentially replaced former Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz, while Jonathan Taylor and Kenny Moore II were new additions (and another team captain from last year, longtime veteran T.Y. Hilton, remains a free agent).