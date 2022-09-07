Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard A Full Participant

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice today after a back injury. Leonard had off-season back surgery which kept him out of all of pre-season and training camp. Leonard has returned to practice and managed to practice fully today. If Leonard can manage a full weeks practice then he has a real chance to play on Sunday against the Texans.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly was a limited participant at practice today due to a knee injury. Kelly missed all of pre-season and training camp due to the knee injury and was released during final cut downs before being re-signed a few days later. Kelly is set to be the Colts primary swing tackle so getting him back to practice is a huge step.