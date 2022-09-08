Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard and OT Kelly Both Limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was limited at practice today due to a back injury. Leonard did practice fully yesterday but only managed limited participation today which doesn’t bode well for his chances for playing Sunday, Tomorrow’s practice will be a big indicator of Leonard’s availability, if he can’t play expect EJ Speed to fill in for him at linebacker.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly was limited today at practice due to a knee injury. Kelly managing back to back practices is positive news after being unable to partake in the Colts pre-season programme. Hopefully Kelly can keep stacking practices and get in the field soon, his chances to play Sunday look slim at the moment.