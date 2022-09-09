Colts News: Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor delivers a lesson in humility

Colts' star running back Jonathan Taylor delivers lesson in humility - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

With Jonathan Taylor, Colts must determine how much is too much

With Jonathan Taylor coming off the best season by a Colts’ running back, head coach Frank Reich is crunching the numbers to determine how often they turn to Taylor this season.

Bar for Taylor's encore in eye of beholder | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Matt Ryan suspects Jonathan Taylor has another gear to unleash. Shaquille Leonard believes the 23-year-old has no ceiling. Frank Reich wants to make sure he's maximizing the Pro Bowler's touches.

Colts' Shaq Leonard returning

We’re still in a wait-and-see mode with Shaquille Leonard, but the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker made one thing perfectly clear.

Colts Notebook: Leonard remains patient with return to practice | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Shaquille Leonard has made progress in the two weeks since he returned to the practice field. But the All-Pro linebacker's regular-season debut remains an open question.

Colts' Shaquille Leonard can play if he's at 80% per Frank Reich

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still evaluating how his body feels after each day of practice to decide if he can play Week 1.

Colts: Nick Cross, the NFL's youngest player, is in line to start

Nick Cross is the only player on an NFL roster who isn't yet 21 years old. Yet he might have earned a starting spot for the Colts at safety.

Colts' Atlanta-Area Natives Explain What Matt Ryan Meant To Them Growing Up, And What It's Like To Be His Teammate Now

Jelani Woods owned a Matt Ryan jersey. Deon Jackson heard Ryan speak at his high school graduation. And now both of them are teammates with someone they looked up to as kids.

Colts Mailbag: Gus Bradley's Defense, Alec Pierce's Outlook, Matchup vs. Texans

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 1 with questions on how Gus Bradley's defense will look different from Matt Eberflus' scheme, what we can expect from Alec Pierce as a rookie and a few matchups to watch on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Houston Texans in Week 1 - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

If the Colts want to start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2013, here is what they need to accomplish.

Predicting The Colts 2022 Schedule | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Predicting The Colts 2022 Schedule

It’s time for Chris Ballard, Colts to win … or else - The Athletic

Jim Irsay’s patience was tested by last year’s collapse. Fall short of expectations again, and the Colts' braintrust could be in jeopardy.

Insider: 10 bold predictions for the 2022 Colts season

The 2022 Colts season starts this week. Insider Nate Atkins has 10 bold predictions on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, the pass rush and more.

Colts: Why Jonathan Taylor can't carry the ball 370 times

Knowing the risks of overworking their best player, the Colts went through an exhaustive study of running backs throughout history this offseason.

Is Colts' 2022 motto, "Keep our circle strong," about Carson Wentz?

The Colts' new motto – 'Keep our circle strong' – recalls last season, when Covid-catching Carson Wentz led a collapse, then was traded, then blamed.

