Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard Ruled OUT And OT Kelly Ruled QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Leonard has been limited at practice the last two days after being a full participant on Wednesday. With Leonard being unable to go expect Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed to replace him in the starting lineup.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Kelly managed to practice fully today after being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. Kelly has a chance to play Sunday but as this week is the only practice he has managed with the team this year it could be next week that he makes his Colts debut. If Kelly is unable to go then expect Luke Tenuta to replace him at the swing tackle position on a Sunday. Tenuta was claimed off waivers during roster cut downs earlier in the offseason.