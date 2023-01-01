Colts vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the new year in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as they face the New York Giants. One has to wonder if the players took the time to hit the Big Apple last night. On the one hand, that would be highly irresponsible ahead of a game. On the other hand, they’re not playing for anything, and the franchise has started shutting down players in bulk.

As with last week, a 5.5-point line at DraftKings Sportsbook seems like an easy one to take. Nick Foles threw three interceptions, and the Colts' offense looked about as bad as it has all season. The defense plays one good half and one that is consistently bad at this point, and the changes to the roster put new and younger faces in the crosshairs to finish a broken season.

The Giants aren’t afraid to run the ball with Saquon Barkley or to target him heavily out of the backfield. This Colts' rush defense has not looked particularly good for weeks, so it won’t be a surprise if Barkley has a big game.

The Colts faced a team who cared about the outcome a week ago. The Giants can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with a win. They have every reason to bring it and keep doing so until the final whistle. The Colts are the opposite. The team desperately needs a new start and is moving up the draft boards for a shot at a franchise quarterback.

Expect a Giant win and, for Colts fans, a step closer to earnest discussions about the future.

Game Time

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1, 2023

Location

MetLife Stadium

1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Capacity: 82,500

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Color analyst: Trent Green

Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

TV Streaming Options

Paramount+

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 5.5-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Craig Wrolstad

Enemy Blog

Big Blue View

Twitter

