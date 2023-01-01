Colts’ Injury Report, Week 17: Ashton Dulin, Kenny Moore II, Kylen Granson Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Among those inactive include wide receiver Ashton Dulin, quarterback Matt Ryan, center Wesley French, tight end Kylen Granson, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, linebacker Cameron McGrone and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Matt Ryan was benched for a second time this season earlier in the week and will be Indy’s third-string quarterback for the remainder of the season behind starter Nick Foles and backup Sam Ehlinger.

Kenny Moore II is still dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last few games. Brandon Facyson is back after missing the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an illness. Facyson could see some snaps in Moore’s absence Monday night.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone recently joined Indianapolis from the New England Patriots practice squad and is inactive as well. The former Michigan star is an Indianapolis native, as McGrone played for the Lawrence Central Bears and is now back in his hometown.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin will also be inactive after he left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion. Since Dulin remains in concussion protocol, Indy activated wide receiver Keke Coutee from the practice squad on Saturday. Perhaps Coutee sees more playing time in Dulin’s absence.

With just two games left, the 4-10-1 Colts are trying to end their five-game losing streak and play spoiler to the Giants’ playoff hopes, as New York would clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Indianapolis.