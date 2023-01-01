Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Lose Sixth Straight Game After 38-10 Loss to Giants

The Indianapolis Colts have now lost six straight games after losing 38-10 to the New York Giants on Sunday. Indy falls to 4-11-1 on the season with one game to go against the Houston Texans.

Losers of eight of their last nine games, what started as a team with playoff aspirations and a hope for a potential division title has turned into one of the more disappointing seasons for the organization in some time.

COLTS HAVE THE WORST OFFENSE IN THE NFL

For a second straight week, the Colts failed to find any sort of consistency on offense. Quarterback Nick Foles, who left Sunday’s game with a rib injury in the second quarter, had just 81 total passing yards and no touchdowns with a pick-six.

Let’s be honest, though, Indy’s offense has been awful for weeks now, and Sunday’s atrocious performance was nothing new. Outside of one touchdown drive from second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who took over for Foles, the Colts barely moved the ball all afternoon long against New York.

The Colts managed to put up just ten points, 252 total yards and a combined 124 passing yards between Foles and Ehlinger, while averaging just 4.5 yards per play. Indy was also terrible on third downs yet again, converting on just 3 of 12 attempts.

With more questions than answers offensively, the Colts may have to do some serious re-tooling in certain areas this offseason, starting with the quarterback position.

COLTS HOLD FIFTH OVERALL SELECTION IN DRAFT WITH ONE GAME REMAINING

For those fans keeping track at home, the Colts currently have the fifth overall selection in the upcoming draft after Sunday’s early afternoon games. With one game to go against the Houston Texans, Indy will likely be picking somewhere in the top 6.

With such a high draft pick, the Colts could find themselves in a prime position to select one of the top quarterbacks in April’s draft. While Indy certainly has more questions than answers at the moment, no decision is more crucial than who their starting quarterback will be in 2023.

Drafting a young quarterback in this year’s draft certainly won’t solve all of the problems we’ve seen with the Colts this season. The franchise is going to have to do some serious re-evaluating this offseason. That said, drafting a young quarterback feels like a must, especially given how poor the results have been when going with a veteran option over the last few seasons.