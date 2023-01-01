Week 17 Post Game Wrap

Hey everyone! Happy New Year! After every Colts game, I make a quick YouTube video talking about why the Colts won or lost and who they play next.

The Colts lost on the road to the New York Giants and the final score was 38-10. The loss moves the Colts to 4-11-1 on the season and currently have the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Next week, the Colts finish their season at home against the Houston Texans.

Again, I’m not saying the Colts should or should not go out and try to win this game, but if there was a game on the schedule worth tossing out “for the good of the future of the franchise” for, it’s a Division game against a team that derailed your season to begin with, the Houston Texans. This is not what I’d do, I’m just saying there’s a world where Irsay says “Win this game or I fire everyone” or whatever. You think I’m laughing, but have you been watching this dumpster fire of a season we’ve got going on here? Anything is possible!