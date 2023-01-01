Colts Podcast: Indy looks dreadful in 38-10 loss to Giants

What more can be said at this point? The Colts are a very, very bad football team right now and today’s game against the Giants only emphasized that more. The offensive line let Nick Foles get knocked out of the game while they watched the player who injured him celebrate next to his body on the field.

We talk about that moment and more in the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

The ongoing dreadful play from Nick Foles

The moment he was knocked out of the game and why the inaction of the offensive line says so much

The curious refusal to give Sam Ehlinger a chance under Jeff Saturday

The defense and why the injuries and inept offense were just too much to overcome in this game

The draft position for the Colts and the desperate need to find their QB of the future in the spring

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher