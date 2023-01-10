 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Request to Interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for Head Coach Vacancy

The Colts are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the franchise’s next head coach.

By Luke Schultheis
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coach opening:

The 42 year old just finished his first year as defensive coordinator for the Broncos, coaching a unit that ranked 10th best in defensive DVOA during 2022.

Prior to joining Denver, he was the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2021) and safeties coach (2017-20), but also has pro defensive coaching stops with the Green Bay Packers (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2011-15), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-09).

Evero is regarded as one of the bright young defensive coaches in football.

Evero joins a list of head coaching candidates that the Colts have requested to interview that already includes: Shane Steichen, Raheem Morris, Aaron Glenn, and Ben Johnson.

