Report: Colts Request to Interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for Head Coach Vacancy

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coach opening:

The #Colts requested an interview with #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per source.



Evero is interviewing with Denver today and also got a request from the #Texans. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

The 42 year old just finished his first year as defensive coordinator for the Broncos, coaching a unit that ranked 10th best in defensive DVOA during 2022.

Prior to joining Denver, he was the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2021) and safeties coach (2017-20), but also has pro defensive coaching stops with the Green Bay Packers (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2011-15), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-09).

Evero is regarded as one of the bright young defensive coaches in football.

Evero joins a list of head coaching candidates that the Colts have requested to interview that already includes: Shane Steichen, Raheem Morris, Aaron Glenn, and Ben Johnson.