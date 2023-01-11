Stampede Blue’s Wild Card Game Picks

The season is finally over now for the Colts, who turn their attention to the search of the next head coach, the rebuilding of the roster, and who is going to be the next franchise quarterback. However, the NFL moves on with a Wild Card weekend expected to be a high scoring one, with the OU average for points close to 46. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The regular season Top 5 for Stampede Blue writers finished with myself at the top, followed by a tie in correct percentage for Greg Rader and Luke Schultheis, while Shepherd and Aziz rounded out the top.

This is a great weekend to stay glued to the TV, watching football non-stop. I can’t decide which matchup I am more excited about. I really want to see what the Jaguars can do in the playoffs, and Dallas at Tampa figures to be a great matchup. Personally I believe Baltimore at Cincinnati will be the most entertaining game of the weekend, if Lamar manages to play.