Report: Colts Interview Kansas City Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coach Job

The Indianapolis Colts completed another interview as the team continues to look for its next head coach. According to owner Jim Irsay, the Colts interviewed Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday.

Indianapolis has now interviewed Bieniemy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and their special teams’ coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their head coach opening over the last couple of days.

Bieniemy, 53, has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the last five seasons and has played a key role in helping Kansas City’s offense remain one of the league’s most dynamic since taking over that position. While Bieniemy doesn’t call plays, he has still helped with the development of KC’s young offensive playmakers — most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who may very well win his second NFL MVP award after another stellar season. Bieniemy is also highly respected amongst many, not just within the Chiefs organization but around the league as well.

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard also knows Bieniemy very well, and the two have a great amount of respect for one another. Ballard and Bieniemy worked closely together in Kansas City from 2013-2016. Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ running backs coach at the time prior to taking on the role of offensive coordinator.

With the Colts having the fourth overall pick in April’s draft, many believe they’ll take one of the top quarterbacks in the class. Given Bieniemy’s experience and ability to help elevate the play of Mahomes over the last couple of seasons, it would make sense for Indianapolis to potentially turn to another offensive-minded coach to help with the development of a young quarterback.

The Colts also have interviews scheduled in the coming days with Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Both Johnson and Morris will reportedly interview on Friday with Steichen interviewing on Saturday.