Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Bubba Vetrone

The Indianapolis Colts are moving toward the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts, for the last four and a half years, were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position, and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take charge.

In this series, we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of their respective backgrounds.

First up is Indianapolis Colts Special Teams Coordinator Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone.

Bubba Ventrone is a former safety who spent 10 years in the NFL as a player with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-2014), Cleveland Browns (2009-2012), New England Patriots (2005-2008), and New York Jets (2007). He played in 97 career games from 2005-2014.

After finishing his playing career in 2014, Ventrone was announced by the New England Patriots to become the team's new special teams assistant coach. He spent 2015-2017 with New England as their special teams assistant coach before agreeing to be the Indianapolis Colts’ new special teams coordinator in 2018. He was originally brought in under the then-newly-hired Josh McDaniels before McDaniels backed out of the job. Following the hiring of Frank Reich, Ventrone agreed to stay on the staff and has spent the last five seasons with the Colts as the team’s special teams coordinator.

The special teams unit under Ventrone has been a top-five special unit in four of his five years with the team and Ventrone has quickly shown his ability to get the best out of the players in his unit and his passion for coaching.