Colts Fans’ Confidence Surprisingly Increases Entering the Offseason

Despite a 7-game losing streak to close the season, Indianapolis Colts fans’ confidence in the direction of the franchise surprisingly increased after narrowly losing at home to the even lowlier Houston Texans (3-13-1) in the season finale:

While the Colts weren’t necessarily the worst team in football, no one was playing poorer football to finish the season than Indianapolis down the stretch.

Now the Colts are faced with offseason questions such as who will be their next head coach, potentially which top quarterback prospect they’ll select with the 4th overall pick (*if they stay at that pick and don’t trade up to the #1 overall spot with the Chicago Bears).

What is clear though is that this is a critical offseason for the Colts, especially if it means finding the team’s next franchise quarterback—and getting such a high selection right.