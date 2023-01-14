Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Ejiro Evero

The Indianapolis Colts are moving toward the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts, for the last four and a half years, were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position, and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take charge.

In this series, we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of their respective backgrounds.

Next up is Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Ejiro Evero (pronounced: E-jer-OH E-ver-OH) is a 14-year veteran NFL coach who has spent time working with five different NFL teams during his coaching career.

Evero started his NFL coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007-2009 as the team's defensive quality control coach. In 2011, Evero joined the San Francisco 49ers as a quality control coach before moving up to offensive assistant (2012-2013) and then defensive assistant (2014).

Evero then went on to the Green Bay Packers as the team's defensive quality control coach in 2016. In 2017, Evero joined the Los Angeles Rams as their Safeties coach under Head Coach Sean McVay. Evero was then promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator for 2021.

Evero entered his first season as Defensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and has had the team’s defense as one of the top units in the league for most of the year and the unit finished ranked in the top half of the league.