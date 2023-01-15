Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Eric Bienemy

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy.

Eric Bienemy is a former running back who spent 9 years in the NFL as a player with the San Diego Chargers (1991-1994), Cincinnati Bengals (1995-1998) and Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. He played in 142 career games between 1991-1999.

After finishing his playing career in 1999, Bienemy made the move into coaching in the college ranks working as the running backs coach at Colorado (2001-2002) then UCLA (2003-2005). He spent a year in 2011-2012 as the offensive coordinator in Colorado.

Bienemy then made the transition into coaching in the NFL. He was the running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2009) before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2010. In 2013, Bienemy joined the Kansas City Chiefs to be the teams running backs coach. Bienemy joined Andy Reid’s Chiefs as he was familiar with Reid having been coached by him for the Philadelphia Eagles during his playing days. In 2018, Bienemy was promoted to offensive coordinator to succeed Matt Nagy. During his time as offensive coordinator the Chiefs offense had regularly ranked as one of the top offenses in the league. Bienemy won the Super Bowl in 2019 with the Chiefs and was named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year for 2020.