Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris.

Raheem Morris began his coaching career in 1998 at Hofstra as a graduate assistant responsible for coaching the offensive scout team. He then made a move to the defensive side of the ball when he coach the decisive backs for both Cornell (1999) and Hofstra (2000-2001). He also spent a year in 2006 as the defensive coordinator at Kansas State.

Morris then made the jump into NFL coaching when he joined the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in 2002 as a defensive quality control. In 10 seasons in Tampa Bay, Morris moved up from defensive quality control all the way to head coach. During his three seasons as head coach of the Bucaneers the team finished 3-13 in his first year, 10-6 in his second and 4-12 in his third and final season.

Morris was hired as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team and spent three years there before joining the Atlanta Falcons. In his first year with the Falcons he was named the assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator. After his first year with the team, Morris transitioned to the offensive side of the ball in 2016 and was named the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach and would continue in this role until 2019 when half way through the season he was reassigned to secondary coach.

In 2020, the Falcons named Morris defensive coordinator and in mid October of the same year he was named as the teams interim head coach following the firing of Dan Quinn. The Falcons finished with 4–7 record under Morris in 2020.

Morris enters his second season as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams reuniting with Rams Head Coach Sean McVay for the third time in his coaching career, after working together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008) and the Washington Football Team (2012-2014).

Morris has twice won the Super Bowl as a coach, first in 2002 as defensive quality control under head coach Jon Gruden and in 2021 as defensive coordinator under head coach Sean McVay.