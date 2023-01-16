Report: Colts Request to Interview Giants D.C. Wink Martindale for Head Coaching Job

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview New York Giants Don ‘Wink’ Martindale for their head coaching job:

Colts requested permission to interview Giants’ DC Wink Martindale for their HC job, per source. Martindale’s defense is fresh off Sunday’s wild-card win over Minnesota, when his unit shut down Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

The 59 year old Martindale has been a longtime defensive coach in the NFL, with over 18 years of NFL experience.

He just finished his first season as the Giants defensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll. His Giants defense ranked 29th in team defense DVOA during 2022.

Martindale formerly served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2021) and Denver Broncos (2010) among his other prior pro coaching stops.

The seasoned defensive coordinator brings a wealth of experience, but probably wouldn’t be necessarily my first choice among the top candidates the Colts have already brought in.