Report: Colts Place Interview Request for Giants OC Mike Kafka for Head Coach Vacancy

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have also requested to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their current head coaching vacancy:

This was already in the works. But pretty good timing after Kafka’s offense put on a show in Minnesota. The #Panthers and #Texans want to speak with him, too. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2023

The 35 year old Kafka is finishing his first season as the Giants offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll, helping to coach the league’s 10th best offense per Football Outsiders’ team offensive DVOA during the 2022 season.

He’s been instrumental in Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ continued development and the resurgence of star running back Saquon Barkley in what’s been a reinvigorated offense under Daboll’s impressive coaching staff.

Prior to his current role, Kafka served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2020-21), quarterbacks coach (2018-19), and offensive quality control coach (2017) under renowned head coach (and offensive guru) Andy Reid.

Many Colts fans may know Kafka from his playing days at starting quarterback for Northwestern in the Big Ten, where he was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2009. He was a former 2010 4th round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles too.

Kafka, like the Eagles Shane Steichen, is one of the bright young offensive minds that the Colts have requested to interview during this coaching cycle.

The Colts also interviewed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, but given the Giants’ newfound offensive success this season, Kafka’s youth and potential, and the fact that the Colts likely will be drafting a top quarterback prospect early in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Kafka makes more sense from about every standpoint.