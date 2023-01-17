Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson began his coaching career in 2009 as a graduate assistant at Boston College and did so until 2011 when he was promoted to tight ends coach.

In 2012, Johnson made the move to the NFL when he joined the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant. From 2013-15 Johnson served as the Miami Dolphins’ assistant quarterbacks coach and worked with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and helping him finish with 4,045 passing yards for the year in 2014. During the season in 2015, Johnson was promoted to the tight ends coach before making the switch to assistant wide receiver coach for 2016-2017 and then promoted to wide receivers coach in 2018.

After the firing of Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, Johnson joined Matt Patricia’s offensive staff in Detroit as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. The following year he was promoted to tight ends coach, but after Patricia was fired in 2020 and new Lions head coach Dan Campell was hired Johnson was retained in his role.

During the 2021 season, Johnson saw his role increase from tight ends coach into passing game coordinator as the Lions offensive coordinator at the time, Anthony Lynn, saw his role decrease. In 2022, Johnson was subsequently promoted to offensive coordinator and saw the Lions offense flourish under his coaching.