Report: Colts Request to Interview Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for Head Coach Job

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coach opening, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to multiple sources. Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 17, 2023

Quinn is the latest name added to the Colts’ list, which now consists of 12 different candidates with various backgrounds and experience, including the team’s interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Quinn is another intriguing candidate that has been in consideration for head coach openings before and is in his second season as Dallas’ defensive coordinator. The Cowboys’ defense has been amongst the NFL’s best under Quinn over the past two seasons, ranking first in takeaways for a second straight year and tying third for sacks with 54. Dallas’ defense has also ranked in the top ten in scoring defense and points allowed per game in each of the last two seasons.

Prior to joining Dallas, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. He finished with a 43-42 record and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016, where the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

As far as we know, Indianapolis is the second team to have an interest in the former Falcons’ head coach. According to several reports, Quinn will interview for the Denver Broncos’ open head coach position on Friday.

The Colts have already interviewed multiple candidates for their head coach opening, including their special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Chefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Less than two weeks into the Colts’ search for their head coach, it’s become clear the team, as reported, is casting a wide net with many different candidates that bring various backgrounds and experiences to the table.

With Quinn currently preparing for the team’s divisional-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see how Indy may set things up if he wants to interview in the future.