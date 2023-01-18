Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts are moving toward the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts, for the last four and a half years, were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position, and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take charge.

In this series, we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of their respective backgrounds.

Next up is Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Aaron Glenn is a former cornerback who spent 15 years in the NFL as a player with the New York Jets (1994-2001), Houston Texans (2002-2004), Dallas Cowboys (2005-2006), Jacksonville Jaguars (2007), and the New Orleans Saints (2008). He played in 205 career games from 1994-2008.

After finishing his playing career in 2008, Glenn became General Manager for the Houston Stallions of the Texas Lone Star Football League in 2012. Glenn then moved into an NFL scouting department when he joined the New York Jets as a college area scout and then a pro personnel scout.

Glenn made the transition to coaching in 2014 when he was named assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. He was then hired in 2016 by the New Orleans Saints to be their secondary coach. Working in New Orleans, Glenn worked alongside Dan Campbell. When he became Head Coach of the Detroit Lions, Campbell brought Glenn with him to be the defensive coordinator, and Glenn has done so for the past two seasons.