Lions OC Ben Johnson Withdraws from Head Coaching Consideration—Including Colts Job

According to Tom Pelissero on Tuesday evening, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has withdrawn from consideration for any head coaching opening—including the Indianapolis Colts vacant job, which he recently interviewed for:

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the #Panthers. But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year. pic.twitter.com/vUNLyKFtLf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Instead, Johnson has elected to remain in Detroit with breakout head coach Dan Campbell, where the franchise clearly has some momentum going forward in the NFC North, finishing with a winning record in 2022.

It’s somewhat of a blow for the Colts head coaching search, as Johnson was considered one of the bright young minds to pair with presumably a top rookie quarterback for the Colts (given his impressive work with former #1 overall pick Jared Goff this past season).

Johnson also deployed a rushing offense that saw Lions running back Jamaal Williams rush for over 1,000 total yards to go along with a whopping 17 rushing touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.

Both Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and the New York Giants Mike Kafka still remain under consideration for the Colts though as potential head coaching fits respectively.