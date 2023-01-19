Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is Philadephia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen.

Shane Steichen began his coaching career at Louisville as an offensive assistant in 2010. Steichen only coached in the college ranks for a season before moving in coaching in the NFL.

Steichen’s first began his NFL coaching career for the San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant between 2011-2012 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2013 as the teams offensive quality control coach.

Steichen was only in Cleveland for one year before heading back to San Diego to become their offensive quality control coach. He would stay with the Chargers for the next six seasons in different roles, being promoted to quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator.

In the 2020 season Steichen helped then rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to throw for over 4,000 yards and 31 TDs on his way to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

During his time with the Chargers he would work under and closely with both Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, who when he became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles hired Steichen to be the teams offensive coordinator.

During his first season as offensive coordinator of the Eagles he helped quarterback Jalen Hurts combine for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. His second year as offensive coordinator Hurts finished with over 3,500 yards passing and 22 TDs on his way to being named to his first Pro Bowl.