Report: Colts Request to Interview Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Head Coach Job

As the Indianapolis Colts continue to search for their next head coach, the team has added another name to the mix, requesting to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their open head coach position, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Callahan becomes the latest intriguing candidate to be added to Indianapolis’ long list of coaches. In terms of experience, the Bengals’ offensive coordinator has plenty. Callahan has been around the NFL for 13 years and in various roles around the league, including as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2018, and the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2016-2017. Callahan also spent time with the Denver Broncos for several seasons in different roles on with their offense, according to Bengals.com.

Much of quarterback Joe Burrow’s success can be attributed to having a strong offensive mind in Callahan. Under Callahan, quarterback Joe Burrow remained at the top of his game and threw for over 4,000 passing yards for a second consecutive season, and had a 35:12 TD:INT ratio in the regular season.

Additionally, Callahan helped the Bengals’ offense put together another productive season in 2022, ranking in the top ten in points scored per game (26.0), third-down conversion percentage (46.58 percent), red zone scoring percentage (66.10 percent) and touchdowns per game (3.1), according to teamrankings.com.

Similar to some candidates the Colts have requested, Callahan will be prepping for a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Several interviews have already taken place, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who was interviewed on Thursday. Other notable interviews include Indy’s special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions’ offensive, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, amongst others.

It’s clear the Colts are continuing to target offensive and defensive-minded coaches with extensive backgrounds and years of experience. With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see which direction general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay decide to go for the Colts’ next head coach.