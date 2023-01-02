Bengals vs. Bills MNF Week 17 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Bengals (- 105) host the Bills (- 115) in what will most likely be the most entertaining MNF matchup this season. The Bengals are currently 1-point favourites, on a game that Vegas cannot really decide who will win. A premier Allen vs. Burrow matchup which will surely yield some fireworks.

The Bills are coming off a dominant 35-13 win against the lowly Bears, on a game where they almost got two 100 rushers, Josh Allen did his thing scoring three touchdowns, and the defense held the Bears under 20 points. The Bills have really come into their own this season as one of the most complete teams in the NFL, and are my personal favourites to take home the Super Bowl this season.

The Bengals beat the Patriots by 4-points last week, on a game that seemed over at the half when Cincinnati was up 22, but then New England proceeded to score 18 unanswered to make it interesting, as Mac Jones had a golden chance to make the comeback when Matt Judon forced a fumble and the Patriots recovered in Bengals’ territory, but a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble sealed the deal.

The stuff is a bit divided on this one, as most are going with the Bills, but Jared Malott, Brett Mock, and Greg Rader think that Cincinnati will be able to pull off the upset.