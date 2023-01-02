Colts News: New year, same pathetic Colts get smoked

New Year, Same Pathetic Colts Get Smoked

Here is what was learned from the Colts (4-11-1) losing a 6th straight game.

NFL Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be over soon, because they only play 17 games. At approximately 4 p.m. Jan. 8, one of the most disappointing and tumultuous seasons in recent memory will end for the Indianapolis Colts. They’ll either close 2022 with a win over the Houston Texans, who’ll bring a league-worst 2-13-1 record to town, […]

Giants dominate Colts 38-10, Foles suffers rib injury | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts began the new year the same way they ended the old one. With a loss. The Giants beat the Colts 38-10 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon to extend Indianapolis’ losing streak to six games. Quarterback Nick Foles, making his second start of the season, was knocked out of the game […]

Colts: Where will they pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here are the odds for the Colts to get the third, fourth, fifth or sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Colts' Sam Ehlinger Shows Sparks in Relief Role in Loss to Giants - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger came in for the injured Nick Foles on Sunday against the New York Giants and showed enough of a spark to warrant getting the start next week against the Houston Texans.

Keefer: Colts’ drubbing by Giants typical of season’s increasingly shameful ending - The Athletic

Indianapolis once again sets a new floor for what rock bottom looks like for the franchise with a 38-10 loss to New York.

Kravitz: Sorry, Broncos, the Colts have the least attractive head coach vacancy in the NFL - The Athletic

Will the best coaching candidates be interested in taking on the worst situation in the league? I truly doubt it.

Colts’ lesson from facing Giants’ Daniel Jones: Indy should draft a dual-threat QB - The Athletic

Indianapolis watched firsthand once again how a mobile quarterback can cause fits for a defense.

Derek Carr fiasco a far cry from Unitas, Peyton or even Matt Ryan: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Have NFL QB mentalities changed? There are signs. And then there are those in the league who don't change, like Tom Brady and Mike Tomlin.

These Colts allow QB Nick Foles' injury, Kayvon Thibodeaux snow angels

These Colts in a snapshot: Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux making snow angels as Nick Foles convulses in pain nearby. Team has no pride, honor or courage.

Colts: Why the offensive disfunction has unraveled the defense

The Colts defense used to feel in control of winning. Now, it unravels every game. Its lost its soul as a sacrifice to the organization's dysfunction.

Colts vs. Giants: Jeff Saturday can't blame 6-game skid on Colts' past

Saturday keeps saying he knew this was a bad situation when he took over the Colts, but he's had plenty of time to correct their course.

Colts vs. Giants: Listless Colts blown out in another ugly performance

Indianapolis has now lost six straight under interim coach Jeff Saturday, getting out-scored by 91 points in those games.

Colts vs. Giants: 10 thoughts on a 38-10 beatdown loss

IndyStar Colts Insider Nate Atkins doesn't use the word "embarrassing" lightly. He's using it on these Colts.