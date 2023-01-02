Report: Colts To Start QB Sam Ehlinger in Season Finale Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will start quarterback Sam Ehlinger in their season finale against the Houston Texans, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Sam Ehlinger will start Sunday vs. Houston. Matt Ryan will back him up.



Saturday adds of the offensive linemen who did nothing when Foles was down -- "We're gonna have a discussion about it." https://t.co/7cth3XvS6Q — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2023

Ehlinger took over in the second half of Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the New York Giants after quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury late in the second quarter.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday told local media members Monday that Foles is ‘‘really sore” and in “a lot of pain,” resulting in Ehlinger getting the nod as the starter for Indy’s final game of the season.

Colts QB Nick Foles will not play in the team's season finale Sunday vs. Houston.



"Really sore ... lot of pain," says interim HC Jeff Saturday.



Calls the Thibodeaux celebration "tasteless and trash."



Adds he's disappointing the Colts linemen didn't step up in that setting. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2023

With Ehlinger getting the start due to Foles’ injury, this will mark yet another change at quarterback in a season where Indianapolis has made more changes at that position than any other team this season.

Colts QB carousel this season, and I'm not kidding:



Ryan-Foles-Ehlinger

Ryan-Ehlinger-Foles

Ehlinger-Foles-Ryan

Ryan-Ehlinger-Foles

Ryan-Foles-Ehlinger

Foles-Ehlinger-Ryan

Ehlinger-Ryan-Foles — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2023

Sunday’s game against Houston will also mark Ehlinger’s third start of the season with the other two games being against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. Ehlinger went 0-2 in both starts, completing 32 of his 52 pass attempts for a combined 304 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

In the second half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, Ehlinger went 9-for-14 for 60 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts have said they want to get more of an evaluation on Ehlinger, and now the young quarterback will get the opportunity to build on his experience when facing the Texans on Sunday.