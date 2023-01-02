 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts To Start QB Sam Ehlinger in Season Finale Against Texans

The Colts will have a different starting quarterback yet again for their season finale against the Houston Texans.

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will start quarterback Sam Ehlinger in their season finale against the Houston Texans, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Ehlinger took over in the second half of Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the New York Giants after quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury late in the second quarter.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday told local media members Monday that Foles is ‘‘really sore” and in “a lot of pain,” resulting in Ehlinger getting the nod as the starter for Indy’s final game of the season.

With Ehlinger getting the start due to Foles’ injury, this will mark yet another change at quarterback in a season where Indianapolis has made more changes at that position than any other team this season.

Sunday’s game against Houston will also mark Ehlinger’s third start of the season with the other two games being against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. Ehlinger went 0-2 in both starts, completing 32 of his 52 pass attempts for a combined 304 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

In the second half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, Ehlinger went 9-for-14 for 60 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts have said they want to get more of an evaluation on Ehlinger, and now the young quarterback will get the opportunity to build on his experience when facing the Texans on Sunday.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...