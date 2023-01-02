Colts Jeff Saturday calls Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration ‘trash’; Disappointed in Nick Foles’ teammates

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday called New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration ‘tasteless’ and ‘trash’—as the rookie strangely made snow angels alongside and after sacking a clearly injured Nick Foles:

Colts HC Jeff Saturday calls Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" & "trash."



Also said he's disappointed in his O-Line

#Colts head coach Jeff Saturday's response after no player intervened with #Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration next to an injured Nick Foles:



"Disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own."

While Foles was writhing on the ground in pain and being taunted by Thibodeaux, no Colts teammate actually came to his aid on the field.

No big offensive lineman.

Not even Quenton Nelson.

No one’s saying that any Colts player had to start a brawl in retaliation, but at the very least, someone could’ve gotten into Thibodeaux’s face mask and told him to ‘knock it off’ as his celebration was pretty classless all things considered—with what was transpiring with an injured Foles right next to him.

Thibodeaux didn’t stop there, later making a ‘night-night’ or ‘go-to-sleep’ gesture along the Giants sideline as Foles was still being tended to by the Colts medical staff and trainers on the field:

Kayvan Thibodeaux doing the "go to sleep" celebration while Nick Foles is getting checked for injury

It speaks to where the Colts are this season, who are now 4-11-1 and amidst a 6-game losing streak and counting, with the finale still yet to play. It appears the Colts players have already mailed it in for the season with nothing meaningful left to play for anymore.

Even though former Colts Pro Bowl Colts center Ryan Kelly called Thibodeaux’s unprofessional celebratory actions, “Just horsesh!t,” no one actually did anything on the field when it was happening in real time.

At bare minimum, it speaks to a lack of leadership in that locker room, namely on offense, for no one helping a fallen, mocked injured teammate in the heat of the moment.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words, and this time, Foles’ Colts teammates failed him.

It’s something that needs to (and will) be addressed by Saturday in that offensive line room.