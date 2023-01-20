Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Mike Kafka

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka.

Mike Kafka is a former quarterback who spent 6 years in the NFL as a player with the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-2011), New England Patriots (2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Minnesota Vikings (2015), Tennessee Titans (2015) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2015). He played in 4 career games between 2010-2015.

After finishing his playing career in 2015, Kafka went back to his alma mater to begin his coaching career. He joined the Northwestern staff as a graduate assistant for the 2016 season.

After just a year of coaching in the college ranks he made the move up to the NFL when he joined Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. Kafka joined the Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 2017 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018, where he would remain for 2019 too. Kafka was promoted again in 2020 when he took in the role of passing game ordinaries too.

Kafka left the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 to join new head coach Brian Daboll’s staff at the New York Giants as their new offensive coordinator. The Giants offense under Kafka saw Daniel Jones growth sky rocket as Jones threw for over 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns leading the franchise to its first playoff run since 2016.