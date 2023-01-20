Colts Conduct Interview with Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia for Head Coaching Job

The Indianapolis Colts have interviewed Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for their current head coach opening:

We have completed an interview with Rich Bisaccia. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 20, 2023

The 62 year old Bisaccia just finished his first season as the Packers special teams coordinator, but has over 20 years of pro special teams coaching experience—bringing a wealth of knowledge to his units. The Packers improved from 32nd to 17th in special teams team DVOA from 2021 to 2022 under Bisaccia’s tutelage.

He may be most known for serving as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season, where he helped lead the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth.

Bisaccia has been well liked at all of his stops and seems to be a player’s coach. The Colts are clearly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to vetting potential candidates.