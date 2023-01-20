 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts Conduct Interview with Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia for Head Coaching Job

The Colts held yet another interview for a candidate.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have interviewed Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for their current head coach opening:

The 62 year old Bisaccia just finished his first season as the Packers special teams coordinator, but has over 20 years of pro special teams coaching experience—bringing a wealth of knowledge to his units. The Packers improved from 32nd to 17th in special teams team DVOA from 2021 to 2022 under Bisaccia’s tutelage.

He may be most known for serving as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season, where he helped lead the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth.

Bisaccia has been well liked at all of his stops and seems to be a player’s coach. The Colts are clearly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to vetting potential candidates.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...