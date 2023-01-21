Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: DeMeco Ryans

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans is a former linebacker 10 years in the NFL as a player with the Houston Texans (2006-2011) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2015). He played in 140 games from 2006-2015.

After finishing his playing career, in 2017 Ryans was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach. In 2018 he was promoted to inside linebacker coach working closely with then rookie linebacker Fred Warner helping him develop into one of the leagues best.

After the departure of then defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets to become their head coach, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator. In his first season as defensive coordinator, the 49ers defense ranked second in the NFL by DVOA.

In 2022, Ryans’ second year as the teams defensive coordinator, the defense ranked as the NFL’s top ranked in football by DVOA, fifth against the pass and second against the rush.