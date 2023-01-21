Daniel Jeremiah Projects Colts to Select Kentucky QB Will Levis in NFL Mock Draft 1.0

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Indianapolis Colts will select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the 4th overall pick in his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0:

Pick 4 Indianapolis Colts Will Levis, QB School: Kentucky Year: Senior (RS) The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis.

The listed 6’3”, 232 pound senior quarterback completed 185 of 283 passes (65.4%) for 2,406 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during 11 starts for the Wildcats in 2022.

Having transferred from Penn State, Levis is already old for a rookie quarterback, as he’ll turn 24 years of age in June.

However, along with his size, he features a rocket arm, quick release, and mobility, making him a toolsy top quarterback prospect to evaluate. However, his footwork, progression in reads, and decision-making could use some further refinement at the pro level.

Why Kentucky’s Will Levis is such an intriguing QB prospect. pic.twitter.com/ia9q73sWse — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 19, 2023

The more I watch Will Levis the more I understand the hype, he’s 6’3 232 pounds. In the first two clips you see his quick release and accuracy, the last two you see his ball placement (proper shoulder away from the defender) pic.twitter.com/PTBEjkkWJc — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 20, 2023

The farthest career throw from Will Levis



~ 62 yards



(2022 vs. Florida) pic.twitter.com/Rq4Er1cclx — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 17, 2023

It’s interesting because I feel like a lot of Colts fans would rather have Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who went to the Carolina Panthers five picks later at #9 in this latest mock draft.

Levis’s physical traits make him an intriguing quarterback prospect, but there also appears to be a lot of a ‘boom or bust’ profile with his overall skill-set and older age for a rookie.

Certain things you hear may have you flash back to recent Colts quarterbacks such as Carson Wentz or Jacob Eason, as quarterbacks that looked the part in shorts and could really rip it—but not consistently or all that well during in-game situations. If it all clicks for Levis though, you could be looking at a star NFL quarterback in Indianapolis for years to come as the franchise’s next cornerstone.

Personally, I’d prefer to see either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Stroud—and even Florida’s Anthony Richardson for the Colts. That being said, there’s no doubting Levis has sky high potential and upside, though not without serious risk.