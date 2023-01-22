Colts Expected to Narrow Down Head Coaching Candidates this Week

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to narrow down their lengthy head coaching candidate pool this week and focus on a handful of finalists for in-person interviews:

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #49ers QB Brock Purdy is staking his claim to the starting job in 2023; The #Giants hope to have Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back next year; The #Colts have interviewed a LOT of people with Mike Kafka the latest. pic.twitter.com/Ye0POVnKSP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

Per Pelissero, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has conducted 13 virtual interviews with head coaching candidates (and counting), but now team owner Jim Irsay, who has not sat in on them previously, will also participate in the next round.

While Pelissero notes that Irsay still believes in former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, he remains ‘open minded’ regarding the process—which has been led by Ballard.

Who that finalist pool exactly will be is anybody’s guess, but an educated ‘guesstimate’ would be Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and maybe even Saturday.

(Although don’t rule out San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans—if he actually interviews, having cancelled his scheduled interview with the Colts earlier this weekend).