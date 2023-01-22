Report: 49ers D.C. DeMeco Ryans Cancels Head Coaching Interview with Colts to Focus on Playoff Game

According to Fox Sports Jay Glazer, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans cancelled his scheduled interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (along with the Arizona Cardinals), so he could focus on Sunday’s playoff game:

49ers Def. Coord DeMeco Ryans had 4 HC interviews lined up yesterday, got through 1st two (Broncos and Texans) then canceled the other two remaining in Cards & Colts so he could spend rest of day working on today’s game vs Cowboys more @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 22, 2023

Honestly, four interviews in one day seems like a lot, let alone when your top ranked defense is preparing for a divisional round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys during the same weekend. No one can really blame Ryans for focusing on the immediate important task at hand. In fact, in many regards, it’s even highly commendable for any NFL coach:

Jay Glazer just reported that Demeco Ryans cancelled 2 of his 4 head coaching interviews this week because he wanted to focus on coaching this game.. LOVE THAT



Don’t love that the Colts were one of the cancelled interviews… COME ON GUY. YOU’D LOVE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/bteGKHJ3f8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2023

The real question for the Colts is if Ryans will in fact reschedule his interview later this week.

The 38 year old defensive coordinator is arguably the hottest head coaching candidate during this year’s coaching cycle.

The former NFL All-Pro linebacker is a familiar face for Colts fans, having been a standout defensive player for the divisional rival Houston Texans (2006-11) in the AFC South. After playing four more seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he since become a defensive quality control coach (2017), inside linebackers coach (2018-20), and now a defensive coordinator for the 49ers (2021-present).

Per Football Outsiders, the 49ers ranked #1 in team defense DVOA this season. Ryans’ defense allowed the fewest yards (300.6 avg. yards per game) and the fewest points (16.3 ppg), while the team tied for the second most takeaways (30th).

He’s well regarded as a players coach and could prove to be a ‘Mike Vrabel’ like hire for the Colts franchise with his ability to lead, motivate, and teach—and coach a staunch defense.