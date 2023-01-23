Report: Colts Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Mawae to Become Head Coach at Prep Academy

According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, Indianapolis Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae will become the new head coach at Lipscomb Academy, which is a Nashville, Tennessee, based prep school:

Sources: Lipscomb Academy is set to hire Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae as its next head coach. Mawae, who has been an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts the past two years, will replace Trent Dilfer at the Nashville-based prep school. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 23, 2023

Given that a new head coach was going to soon overhaul the entire Colts offensive coaching staff—and the offensive line’s struggles this past season, Mawae was highly unlikely to be retained by the next coaching regime. Whoever ends up leading the revamped staff.

That being said, it’s good to see the former 8x NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl center find a coaching opportunity elsewhere. He may not be the only past center playing great on the existing Colts coaching staff looking for another job this early offseason.