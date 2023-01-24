Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Dan Quinn

The Indianapolis Colts are moving towards the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts for the last four and a half years were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take change.

In this series we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of theirs respective backgrounds.

Next up is Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn.

Dan Quinn began his coaching career in the college ranks at William & Mary in 1994 as defensive line coach before moving to VMI under the same time in 1995 and then to Hofstra where he served as defensive line coach between 1996-1999 before becoming defensive coordinator in 2000.

Quinn made the move into the NFL in 2001 when he joined the San Francisco 49ers at defensive quality control coach. Quinn was then promoted to defensive line coach between 2003-2004.

Quinn then spent the next six years as defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins (2005-2006), New York Jets (2007-2008) and Seahawks (2009-2010) before dipping back into college coaching for two years as the University of Florida’s defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for 2011-2012.

In 2013 Quinn replaced Gus Bradley as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator, who left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach. Quinn took of the infamous ““Legion of Boom” for two seasons before being hired as the Atlanta Falcons Head Coach in 2015.

Quinn was named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, and in during the six years with the franchise he led the team to a 43-42 regular season record with two postseason appearances. He also led the Falcons to an NFC title and the franchises second Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

After being fired by the Falcons in 2020 Quinn joined the Dallas Cowboys as the teams Defensive Coordinator. Quinn has helped guide Dallas to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. The Cowboys in 2022 had the 5th best scoring defense in the NFL.