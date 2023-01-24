Report: Colts Seeking Second Round In-Person Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are among the suitors that are seeking a second round interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn:

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources.



Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

The 52 year old defensive coordinator (and former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons) is seemingly one of the most highly sought after head coaching candidates right now.

His very formidable Cowboys defense held the high powered San Francisco 49ers offense to just 19 points in the divisional round—albeit in a losing effort.

His Cowboys defense ranked 2nd best in total team defensive DVOA this past season.

During his five seasons as head man of the Falcons, Quinn went 43-42 (.506)—which included five playoff games and a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

While the first round of the Colts interviews were virtual, this next round will be in-person—and is also expected to include team owner Jim Irsay’s participation (who to this point, has not been actively involved during the held interviews).

If the Colts have their wish, it will also include Dan Quinn—if he’s not soon hired elsewhere.