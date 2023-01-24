Report: Colts To Bring in Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for Second Interview

As the Indianapolis Colts work on narrowing down their head coaching search, we should likely expect that second interviews will start happening sometime in the near future.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Colts are bringing in Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for a second interview later this week.

The #Colts are bringing in #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for a second interview for their head coaching job, per source.



Evero also has a second interview Wednesday with the #Texans. He has impressed in this cycle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2023

As of now, it is unclear the specific day Evero will be brought in. But what we do know is that the Broncos’ defensive coordinator is one of the more sought-after candidates in this coaching cycle, and it’s pretty easy to see why.

In his first season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, Evero’s unit was amongst the league’s top units for much of the 2022 season and ranked No. 10 in DVOA. While GM Chris Ballard has led the Colts’ coaching search through the first round of interviews, owner Jim Irsay is expected to be part of the second round.

It should be noted that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will also receive a second interview, making him and Evero two of Indy’s finalists for their head coach opening. According to The Associated Press, interim head coach Jeff Saturday will also receive a second interview.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Colts continue to request second interviews with throughout the next few weeks but given Evero’s resume and experience for multiple NFL teams, he is certainly an intriguing candidate to keep an eye on.